Cannes 2022: Anurag Thakur, Ricki Kej & More Watch AR Rahman's First VR Film 'Le Musk'

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is leading the Indian delegation of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film', the business counterpart of the marquee event. The fourth-term member of the Parliament, Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday evening walked the Red Carpet at the festival and also participated in the opening night festivities of Marche Duo Film.

On Wednesday, Thakur alongside Ricky Kej and Prasoon Joshi watched acclaimed composer AR Rahman's first full-length virtual reality film, Le Musk, that featured at Cannes 2022.

Anurag Thakur, Ricky Kej watch Le Musk

In a series of photos, Anuraj Thakur, Ricky Kej and Prasoon Joshi were seen watching the full-length VR film, meanwhile, AR Rahman extended a contagious smile to the cameras. The Twitter handle of ANI, while sharing the latest photos stated, "Union Minister @ianuragthakur along with @prasoonjoshi_ & @rickykej experiencing "Le Musk" film at @CannesXR section of @mdf_cannes at 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Le Musk is the first of its kind full-length VR film by @arrahman." Take a look at it below:

More about 'Le Musk'

Directed by AR Rahman, the Indian virtual reality movie features Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie follows the life of an orphaned heiress, who grows up to be a diva. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when she receives an anonymous message about her mysterious past.

Top personalities from the entertainment business including AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Shekhar Kapur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi and folk singer Mame Khan are a part of the delegation led by Thakur to the Cannes 2022. In addition, world premieres of a selection of Indian films will be held at the Olympia Cinema.

"Thank you for giving this honour to India at the Marche Du films as a country of honour. It means a lot for us and I'm sure India will keep contributing towards creativity, good content and I'm sure India could be the content hub of the world in the coming times, looking forward to contributing more in the years and wishing you good luck, looking forward to seeing you," Thakur previously said of Indian representation at the festival.

R Madhavan’s film, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

Image: Twitter/@ANI