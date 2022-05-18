Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur and Deepika Padukone inaugurated the India Pavilion on Wednesday at the 75th Cannes Film Festival which commenced on May 17. It was a grand moment for fans to witness Indian artistes appearing at the red carpet on the opening day. On Wednesday, one of the highlights was the press conference where folk singer Mame Khan's vocals combined with the dance of actresses Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde & more dance as Mame Khan sings at Cannes 2022

A video shared by the Ministry of I&B saw Mame Khan singing a folk song, after which he seemed to request the stars to dance. Deepika Padukone then got up and asked the others to join, after which Tamannaah, Pooja and Urvashi also came together.

As Khan's folk song consisted of words like Ghoomer, the Indian divas showed some folk-style dance moves, which resembled the dance of Deepika on the song Ghoomer from Padmaavat. Watch the video here:

'Cannes will be in India': Deepika

During the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Cannes, 2022, Deepika Padukone spoke about the future of Indian Cinema. She said, "India is at the cusp of greatness, this is just the beginning...there will come a day I truly believe where India won't have to be at Cannes, but Cannes will be in India."

#WATCH "India is at the cusp of greatness, this is just the beginning...there will come a day I truly believe where India won't have to be at Cannes, but Cannes will be in India," says Deepika Padukone at the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival pic.twitter.com/66z9RLw2L0 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

During the Press Conference, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said, "We've started the world's largest film restoration project under the National Film Heritage Mission. As part of this drive,2200 movies across languages will be restored to their former glory". He added, "In the case of foreign films that will be shot in India, an additional bonus with a cap of USD 65,000 for employing 15% or more manpower in India."

We'll do whatever we can to make India the content hub of the world & to make India destination of the world for filmmaking, film production&post-production.I extend an open invitation to all to be part of IFFI Goa 2022:I&B Min Anurag Thakur at India Pavilion, #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/ihs2ncUgHV — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The Minister went on to say, "We'll do whatever we can to make India the content hub of the world & to make India the destination of the world for filmmaking, film production&post-production. I extend an open invitation to all to be part of IFFI Goa 2022."