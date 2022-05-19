Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Leaves Heart To Flutter In Black Lace Dress At The Global Festival

After gracing the Cannes Film Festival this year in red, actor Hina Khan dolled up in black for her next-day look. Hina's presence at the French Riveria will mark her second appearance on the red carpet after she made her debut in 2019. After the Bigg Boss winner painted the town red on the first day, she left hearts to flutter in black now.

This year, Hina is attending the event for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. The actor took to her Instagram page and gave a glimpse of her black outfit while exuberating oomph.

Hina Khan stuns in black in second look at Cannes Film Festival

In the pictures, the actor looked gorgeous in a black short lace dress by Fovari with a dramatic neck. She added more charm to her looks with a frill trail that eventually popped out from the stunning outfit. She completed her look with diamond rings and earrings while her hair was done into beachy waves.



Hina nailed the styling game pretty well. She kept the monotone vibe intact and wore the dress with a pair of black heels. For accessories, she took the minimal route. She shared the killer looks on Instagram and wrote, "Forgive me, for I have sinned." Earlier, on Wednesday, the actor made a strong statement in Cannes as she donned a red outfit.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star had opted for a scarlet red pleated off-shoulder gown and posed for the camera. For the unversed, before making her stunning appearance at Cannes, the actor made a stop at the UK Asian Film Festival. At the global event there, the actor was awarded the prestigious award of 'Trailblazer of the Year' for her film Lines.

The actor had looked ethereal in a sheer off-shoulder corset, embellished with fine crystals, which complimented her simple yet regal look. She had worn a draped skirt with the corset and appeared to be wearing a floor-length jacket with the outfit and turned heads at the event.

