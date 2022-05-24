Cannes 2022: Meera Chopra Unleashes Her Inner Fashionista In White Saree At Film Festival

Cannes 2022 is truly a special one for India as the nation is regarded as the 'Country of Honour' at the 75th edition of the film festival. Not only this, but the list of celebrities gracing the red carpet of the star-studded event is quite long with many A-listed actors taking their fashion game a notch higher in their glamorous outfits at French Riviera.

Actor Meera Chopra was among those fortunate actors who marked their debut at the world's most prestigious festival. Reportedly, Meera headed to the event to unveil the first look of her upcoming film titled Safed. She posed on the red carpet of the event with her co-stars and the director of the movie. Recently, a glimpse of her another look from Cannes 2022 is doing rounds on social media.

Meera Chopra's latest look in saree from Cannes 2022

After impressing the global audience with her glamorous red carpet debut look at Cannes Film Festival 2022, Meera Chopra once again made several heads turn with her saree look from Cannes 2022. The 1920 London actor unleashed her inner fashionista and was seen wearing a white netted saree with intricate detailing along its length and on the borders. Meera completed her overall look with a pearl neckpiece and matching earrings. Her makeup was also to the point and for her hair, she went for an open hair look with soft curls. Here, take a look at her red carpet outfit -

Meera Chopra and the Safed team walk the Cannes 2022 red carpet

Earlier, Meera Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a pic featuring her entire team striking a pose with each other on the red carpet of Cannes 2022. Meera Chopra shelled out major fashion goals in a layered pink off-shoulder gown that had a beautiful shimmering design. She paired her dress with elegant silver jewellery.

Sharing the picture, Meera wrote in the caption, "Safed brings us to the red carpet, from Kashi to Cannes. Team Safed gets love and appreciation from the world at the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022.@officialsandipssingh @Verma.abhay_

Image: Instagram/@afashionistasdiaries