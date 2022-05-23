Cannes 2022: Nargis Fakhri Makes Heads Turn At Film Festival’s Red Carpet In Pink Gown

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has managed to grab the attention of the global audience ever since it kickstarted on Wednesday, May 17, 2022. The event is currently underway in France and is regarded as one of the most prestigious film festivals across the globe, known for celebrating films and storytelling.

Cannes 2022 was an important occasion for the Indian fans as the country was not only declared as the 'Country of Honour', but several notable faces of the Indian showbiz also won hearts on the red carpet in their best-ever looks. The latest entry on the list is actor Nargis Fakhri who made her stunning red carpet appearance at Cannes 2022.

Nargis Fakhri makes her red carpet appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is going on in full swing with the Indian divas putting their best fashion foot forward and slaying the red carpet game. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Hina Khan, celebs impressed the global audience with their glamourous outfits. Recently, Nargis Fakhri managed to make several heads turn as she walked the red carpet of Cannes 2022 in a stunning attire.

For the big event, Nargis was seen dolled up in an exquisite pink gown, heavily designed with sparkling embellishments that had a halter neck with a plunging neckline. She tied her hair into a bun and opted for minimal accessories. For the unversed, Nargis attended the screening of Forever Young (Les Amandiers) at Cannes 2022. Several fan pages uploaded glimpses of Nargis' look.

Here, take a look:

Nargis meets Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes 2022

Nargis Fakhri, who has earlier shared screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Rockstar, recently bumped into her former co-star at the festival. Nargis took to her Instagram space and shared glimpses of the two's reunion. In the picture, the two stars were all smiles as they posed with each other in their stunning outfits. Sharing the picture, the Main Tera Hero actor wrote "FROM ROCKSTAR TO CANNES FILM FESTIVAL #REUNION (sic)."

Here, take a look at the picture: