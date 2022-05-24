Cannes 2022: Nargis Fakhri Shares Another Regal Look In A Peach Gown From Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has managed to grab the attention of the global audience ever since it began. The grand event is known for recognising films and artists from across the world who contributed profoundly to the entertainment industry. Cannes 2022 witnessed prominent celebrities bringing their ace fashion games into play on the red carpet.

This year's Cannes film festival had a lot in store for the Indian fans as many notable celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry made their debut on the red carpet of the star-studded event in glamorous avatars. After making several heads turn with her first red carpet look, actor Nargis Fakhri once again managed to shell out some major fashion goals in another look from Cannes 2022.

Nargis Fakhri drops another pic from Cannes Film Festival 2022

Bollywood divas are slaying the red carpet game at Cannes Film festival 2022 by putting their best fashion foot forward. Earlier, Nargis Fakhri stunned the Indian fans with her red carpet debut look, and now once she treated them with a sneak peek of another look from French Riviera.

On Monday, the Rockstar actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a ravishing look of hers. Nargis was seen all dolled up in an off-shoulder ethereal peach gown with a unique netted cape with leafy designs all over its body attached to the back. She completed her overall look with a pair of long white earrings and a sleek high bun.

Sharing a closeup of her entire look, Nargis captioned the post as "Lovely to be at the @festivaldecannes this year! 🇮🇳❤️ India celebrates being named the “Country of Honour” at the 2022 Cannes Film Market."

Here, take a look-

For the unversed, Nargis attended the screening of Forever Young (Les Amandiers) at Cannes 2022. The Main Tera Hero actor also shared a video reel of her overall look where she is seen walking and posing at the staircase. Sharing the clip, Nargis wrote in the caption, "Come follow me for adventure! ✈️🌎🚘"

Here, take a look at the post-

Nargis Fakhri's red carpet look

For her red carpet debut, Nargis opted for an exquisite pink gown, accentuated with sparkling embellishments that had a halter neck with a plunging neckline. Sharing her look on her Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Elegance is good taste with a dash of daring! 😉"

Here take a look-

