Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde Says 'Oh My God' As Actor's Fans Spring Sweet Surprise At Airport

Actor Pooja Hegde is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and has finally headed to the venue. Hegde is one among many stars who have been invited to attend the prestigious film festival.

The 31-year-old actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where there was a special surprise for her. The actor was delighted to see a group of people standing at the venue to wish her luck.

Pooja Hegde gets emotional as fans surprise her at the airport

Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media which sees Pooja Hegde making a stylish appearance at the airport. The video shared by a paparazzi account features Pooja Hegde donning a white shirt teamed up with a black sheer ankle-length skirt and a pair of black mules. The video sees her getting out of the car without knowing that a group of fans were waiting for her at the airport. As soon as the Beast actor notices it, she greets her fans with selfies and warm hugs. Watch the video here:

Fans also held a banner that read, "Heartfelt congratulations and all the best, Pooja Hegde, representing India at Cannes Film Festival 2022." She was also heard screaming, "Oh My God" a couple of times.

India at Cannes Film Festival

Pooja Hegde will be joining Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Oscar-award winner AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Grammy-award winner Rickey Kej, CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and more at the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from these, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Tamannaah Bhatia will also be attending the awards show. The Gehraiyaan actor is one of the key attendees this year as she is a part of the competition jury at the festival this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also clicked at the airport on her way to the venue recently.

Viewers from across the globe can get live updates about Cannes 2022 from the festival’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts. They can also watch the live stream on its official website or download the app and update themselves on the goings-on more conveniently.