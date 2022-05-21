The 75th Cannes Film Festival that kicked-started on May 17, has been witnessing a plethora of films screened at the event. Actor R Madhavan received a standing ovation for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Not just Madhavan, another Indian star is impressing audiences with his debut film. The person is none other than, AR Rahman, whose film Le Musk, was hailed by Madhavan.

After Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received love from people, R Madhavan expressed how he was 'blown away' after watching Le Musk.

The two stars were a part of the 11-member delegation from India that walked the red carpet with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

R Madhavan lauds AR Rahman's directorial debut Le Musk at Cannes

Impressed by AR Rahman's skills and vision, R Madhavan took to his official Twitter account to praise Le Musk. For the unversed, Le Musk is a virtual reality (VR) film that had a world premiere at Cannes XR. Based on an idea from Rahman’s wife Saira, the film is a sensory experience that employs haptics, aroma, and motion.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star expressed how he was into 'hyper activation mode' after watching Le Musk. Hailing Rahman's vision, the actor wrote, "Just had all my senses in hyper activation mode thanks @arrahman directorial debut #Lemusk at Cannes. Blown by his understanding of the medium and how he managed to use this new tech to enhance every aspect of content viewing/Sensing…"

In another post, Madhavan requested people to give the film a watch. "I almost looked around to see in my Wife was watching when the lady in the film came that close. 🤣🤣really Fantastic work... DO NOT MISS THIS AT CANNES —C-17 at Cannes @intel."

According to PTI, Le Musk, a 36-minute English-language drama that revolves around an heiress and musician who, two decades after being orphaned, goes in search of the men who changed her life. In her quest, she banks upon the memory of smell. Because of the complex technology involved in its making, the film took more than five years to come to fruition. The cast of the film is led by French actress and singer Nora Arnezeder, who plays the protagonist.