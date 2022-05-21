Cannes 2022: 'Shivamma' To 'Baghjan', Indian Films To Feature In 'Goes To Cannes' Section

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has shortlisted five films to feature in the Cannes Film Festival's ’Goes To Cannes' section. These include Assamese-Moran bilingual movie, Baghjan, the Hindi-Chhattisgarhi project Bailadila, Ek Jagah Apni, the multilingual project Follower, and Jai Shankar A's Kannada film Shivamma. The filmmakers will get to showcase their titles to sales agents, and distributors among others.

5 Indian films to feature in the 'Goes To Cannes' section

Shivamma (Kannada)

The film revolves around a poverty-stricken female who invested her money in the marketing business and put her daughter's marriage at stake in the process. It has been directed by Jai Shankar A.

Baghjan (Assamese)

Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia's 75-minute long feature film chronicles the Baghjan blowout, the 2020 oil and gas leak disaster. The project has been filmed at real locations, starring real people who have suffered the brunt of the event. For the uninitiated, Jaicheng's debut feature film Haanduk has also won the Best Regional Film award at the 64th National Film Awards.

Ek Jagah Apni (Hindi)

Ektara Collective's film chronicles the tale of two trans women, who are seeking to find a residence after being evicted from their place. Ektara Collective's Rinchin and Maheen Mirza have earlier made films like Jaadui Machchhi (2013) and Hotel Raahgir (2020).

Follower (multilingual)

Director Harshad Nalawade's is set in the town of Belgaum, revolving around a journalist and a clash between two communities. The project is available in four languages, namely - Hindi, Kannada, Marathi as well as Dakhani.

Bailadila ( Hindi and Chhattisgarhi)

Filmmaker Shailendra Sahu's debut project is set in the mining town of the same name in Chattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur led the 11-member Indian delegation at the inaugural ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France. Hailing India's expansive film market, the leader mentioned, "India is one country which not only makes the largest films in the world but also films the opening of which are like a festival there, with lots of songs and festival music... All I can say is you have to see at 4 am, any country which can do the opening, it is in India where the show is open, the film is launched and people are waiting in a queue to watch a movie, that can happen only in India."

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MIB_INDIA)