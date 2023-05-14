Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma's Debut To Movie Screenings, India Set To Shine This Year

The 76th Festival de Cannes is all set to host its opening ceremony in a few hours to commence the annual celebration of art and cinema. India has enjoyed a strong presence at the film festival over the past few years and this year is no different. Some of the names confirmed to be gracing the event this year are the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chhillar, among others.

Aishwarya returns to Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had a flourishing long-standing association with the Cannes Film Festival, courtesy her professional ties with beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. Aishwarya walked the coveted red carpet for the first time back in 2002. The actress' presence at Cannes this year will mark her 20th appearance on the steps of the Palais de Festival. Commenting on the same Aishwarya said, "I look forward to returning to Festival de Cannes as a global spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris...The brand’s unwavering dedication to empower women has been a constant throughout its illustrious history, and this year’s theme serves yet another impactful step in that direction...".

Anushka Sharma to make her debut

Anushka Sharma will be making her debut at Cannes this year. The actress will mark her presence at the film festival with the purpose of honouring women in cinema. She will be joined by actress Kate Winslet. In preparation for the big debut at the French Riviera, Anushka Sharma also met the French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain with husband Virat Kohli in tow, pictures of which the ambassador shared to his social media handle.

Manushi Chhillar's Cannes debut



Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will also be making her debut at the 76th Festival de Cannes this year. Manushi, who has very recently kickstarted her acting career in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, will be joining Anushka Sharma in making her debut. The former Miss World will also be present at the event with the purpose of honouring women in cinema.

Aditi Rao Hydari to return to Cannes



Aditi Rao Hydari made her Cannes debut as recently as last year with the brand Vivo. The Jubilee actress will return for the film festival again, this time with L'Oreal Paris as their spokesperson. Commenting on the opportunity, Aditi said, "It has truly been a privilege to have been associated with a brand that has always led the path to women empowerment and has worked towards enabling women to be confident and growth-oriented in every aspect of their lives...".

Nagaland at Cannes



Actress Andrea Kevichusa and filmmaker Kivini Shohe will be representing the state of Nagaland at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The two will attend the event as part of the delegation, supported by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, through the Department of Information & Public Relations, Nagaland. While Andrea made her debut in film 2022 film Anek, Shohe is the founder and first president of the Film Association of Nagaland, also called FAN.

Indian movies screening at Cannes

At the film festival this year, numerous Indian movies will be screened, including Rahul Roy starrer Agra and Ishanou. The 11-day long event. It will be held between May 16 to May 27 and will serve as a platform of competition and encouragement for global cinema. Several big names from across the globe will be marking their presence, either for screenings or to walk the red carpet.