Cannes 2023: Deepika Padukone's Red Carpet Appearances Over The Years

Cannes 2023 is going to commence from May 16. Ahead of the French film festival, a look back at Deepika Padukone's appearance at the event, over the years.

Anjali Negi
deepika padukone
1/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Ahead of Cannes 2023, here's a look back at Deepika Padukone's past appearances at the French film festival. The actress wore a red Louis Vuitton gown last year for the Day 1 of the event. 

deepika padukone
2/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The actress attended the screening of The Innocent on Day 2 in  Ashi Studio’s one-shouldered gown. 

deepika padukone
3/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

For the closing ceremony, Deepika stepped out in  Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's saree, which she paired with a pearl collar. 

deepika padukone
4/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

In 2019, Deepika Padukone chose a lime green tulle dress for her Cannes apperance. 

deepika padukone
5/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Her second outfit the same year was Peter Dundas's black-and-white gown with a big bow in front. 

deepika padukone
6/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika sported a hot pink Ashi Studio couture for her 2018 Cannes outing. 

deepika padukone
7/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

For her second look, Deepika stunned in an ivory laced Zuhair Murad design. The gown featured an embroidered cape with a fishtail silhouette and a sheer bodycon overlay.

deepika padukone
8/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

In 2017, Deepika walked the Cannes red carpet in an emerald green gown. 

deepika padukone
9/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

The same year, she turned heads in a dark purple Marchessa Notte gown. 

deepika padukone
10/10
Image: Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika made her Cannes debut in 2010 dressed in a white-and-gold Rohit Bal saree. 

