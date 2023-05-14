Cannes 2023: Deepika Padukone's Red Carpet Appearances Over The Years

Quick links:
Ahead of Cannes 2023, here's a look back at Deepika Padukone's past appearances at the French film festival. The actress wore a red Louis Vuitton gown last year for the Day 1 of the event.
The actress attended the screening of The Innocent on Day 2 in Ashi Studio’s one-shouldered gown.
For the closing ceremony, Deepika stepped out in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's saree, which she paired with a pearl collar.
Her second outfit the same year was Peter Dundas's black-and-white gown with a big bow in front.
For her second look, Deepika stunned in an ivory laced Zuhair Murad design. The gown featured an embroidered cape with a fishtail silhouette and a sheer bodycon overlay.