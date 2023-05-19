Cannes 2023: Madhur Bhandarkar Drops Photos Of His 'fan Moment' With Michael Douglas

Madhur Bhandarkar had a fan moment when he met with the veteran Hollywood actor Michael Douglas. The duo met at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The filmmaker dropped two photos of him with the legendary actor and penned a sweet note to go with the post.

"My Fan moment with the charismatic and legendary @michaelkirkdouglas sir at the #CannesFilmFestival 2023, #IndianPavilion. 🇮🇳🙏#MichaelDouglas #Legend @festivaldecannes @ficci_india", he wrote, while sharing the pictures. Soon after, fans took to the comment section to post their reactions. "Jalwa 🔥 You are so lucky my friend. Offer him a role in your next one. My all time fav Gordon Gekko," wrote a fan. Another fan commented, "Your work has the power to transport us to magical realms where dreams come alive!" Check the post below.

Madhur Bhandarkar at Cannes 2023

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took part in the Indian Pavilion Inauguration at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Kushboo Sundar, Dr. L. Murugan, Vijay Varma, and Guneet Monga. Sharing his experience at the Indian Pavilion, the director shared a series of pictures with a long note. He wrote, "At the Indian Pavilion inauguration in @festivaldecannes 2023. It was a momentous occasion in the presence of Hon’ble MOS @murugan_tnbjp ji and other distinguished Dignatries & Film Industry Colleagues. Was honoured to speak on the Indian Film Industry and its progress on global platform. Let’s keep the momentum going and take #IndianCinema to newer heights.🇮🇳🙏 @ficci_india @khushsundar @saraalikhan95 @guneetmonga @itsvijayvarma @egupta #IndianCinema #Cannes2023 #ProudMoment." Check the post below.

Indians at Cannes 2023

Several Indian celebrities attended the Cannes Film Festival this year. Celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sara Ali Khan, have already made appearances at the prestigious film festival. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is yet to make her debut on the Cannes 2023 red carpet.