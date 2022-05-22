Cannes Film Festival 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari Marks Red Carpet Debut In Stunning Pink Gown

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kickstarted on 17 May 2022 and will continue till May 28. The grand event has entered its fifth day of recognising films and artists from across the world who contributed profoundly to the entertainment industry. Cannes 2022 did offer a lot to the Indian audience as many notable celebrities made their debut on the red carpet of the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari was among those prominent celebrities who made her presence felt at Cannes 2022. The Hey Sinamika actor made her debut at the French Riviera festival to represent the innovative global smartphone brand Vivo India. Recently, Aditi shared stunning pictures from the red carpet of the star-studded event.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares pictures of her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022

After teasing fans with her various pictures from her lookbook of Cannes 2022, Aditi Rao Hydari finally posted a picture of her grand red carpet debut. On Sunday, the Bhumi actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of her look. In the photo, Aditi was seen dolled up in a pink thigh-slit gown with minimal accessories. The actor paired her gown with matching high heels, along with embellished drop earrings. Sharing her look from the global event, the renowned actor wrote in the caption "The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie ♥️ @vivo_india #MyLifelsAMovie #vivoX80Series #vivoAtCannes

#cannes2022 #arhxcannes"

Here,/ take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens were left in awe of Aditi's look. One of the users wrote, "You look so elegant in ths photo 🤩🤩" while another wrote, "So gorgeous ! Love the look Adu 💕 #cannes #princess #myfav #superstar #bollywood." Whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

Aditi Rao Hydari makes her debut at Cannes 2022

Earlier on Friday, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle and announced her 'cinematic debut' at French Riviera. In the pictures, the Padmaavat actor is seen wearing a stunning black and white printed dress with a black star attached at the top. Sharing the pictures Aditi wrote in the caption, "Making my cinematic debut from the glorious French Riviera 🎥#MyLifelsAMovie #vivoX80Series #vivoAtCannes #cannes2022 #ARHxCANNES".

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@aditiraohydari