Cannes Film Festival 2022: From 'Rocketry' To 'Dhuin', List Of Indian Films To Be Screened

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released the lineup of films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Check full list here.

Swati Singh
Cannes 2022

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is all set to take place from 17th to 28th May 2022. The festival will be a star-studded one as one of the biggest celebrations of global cinema will be held in person this year and it will be screening some of the best masterpieces from various countries across the globe. Some Indian films have also been selected for the world premiere at Cannes.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today released the lineup of films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s heavyweights include names like Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin and Tree Full of Parrots.

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect

As per a statement issued by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, actor R Madhavan's film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. 

The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. The film will have its theatrical release in India on July 1, 2022.

Godavari

Starring Jitendra Joshi, Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni, Sanjay Mone and Priyadarshan Jadhav in the lead, Godavari is the story of one Nishikant Deshmukh - who lives by the banks of a river, in an old mansion with his family. Through generations, Nishi and his family have been rent collectors. They own a lot of property around the old part of town.

While his grandfather, Naropant, suffers from dementia, his father Nilkanth, has chosen to forget. The film is all set to screen at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Alpha Beta Gamma

Alpha Beta Gamma is a 2021 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film directed by debutant Shankar Srikumar and starring Nishan, Amit Kumar Vashisth, and Reena Aggarwal. As per the list of films released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Alpha Beta Gamma will also be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Boomba Ride

As per the official synopsis of Boomba Ride, the film is about a lower primary school where the main struggle of the teachers is to keep the school alive as it has only one student, named Boomba. 

Dhuin

Dhuin is a scathing comic satire of corruption in India’s rural education system. The film follows the story of Pankaj, who is a small-town theatre actor with dreams of making it big in Mumbai. But faced with obligations to his family, which is under a deep financial strain post the lockdown, he is forced to weigh his dreams and make a choice. The film was shot in the state of Assam on the banks of the Brahmaputra River with a non-professional cast and now, will be screened at Cannes 2022. 

Tree Full of Parrots

The film revolves around the story of an elderly person who has lost his sense of hearing and memory. Narayanan is visually challenged and is the main teacher at the Dharmashala Model Blind school. The elderly man forgets his way home once he reaches the city after which a fisherman’s son helps him find his way back home. At last, Poonjan (fisherman) decided to find the way back to the Blind man’s house by trying to spot the tree full of Parrots.

