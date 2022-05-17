Cannes 2022: Satyajit Ray's Film ‘Pratidwandi’ To Be Screened In Film Festival's Classics

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival is all set to take place from May 17 to 28. The festival will be a star-studded one as one of the biggest celebrations of global cinema will be held in person this year. It will be screening some of the best masterpieces from various countries across the globe. While some Indian films were selected for the world premiere at Cannes, it was recently revealed that legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1970 film is set to be screened at the festival.

Satyajit Ray's Pratidwandi to screen at Cannes 2022

Satyajit Ray's film Pratidwandi, released in 1970, is set to screen at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on May 19. Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed his delight about the screening, sharing how the filmmaker has a rich, historic association with the festival. He even took to his official Twitter handle and highlighted the journey and achievements of Satyajit Ray in a 1.37-minute-long video. He then added that Pratidwandi will be screened in the Classics section of the 75th edition of the festival.

More about Satyajit Ray's Pratidwandi

Written and directed by Satyajit Ray, the Bengali drama film was based on the novel by Sunil Gangopadhyay. It followed the story of an educated man belonging to a middle-class family who struggles amidst social turmoil. The film was a massive hit among the audience and even received stunning reviews from critics. The notable cast of the film included actors namely Dhritiman Chatterjee as Siddhartha, Joysree Roy as Keya, Krishna Bose, Kalyan Chowdhury, Indira Devi, Debraj Roy, Biplab Chatterjee, among others.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday released the lineup of films that will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. This year’s list include names like Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Dhuin and Tree Full of Parrots.