Tamannaah Bhatia made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, along with several other Indian celebrities this year. The actor surely turned heads on the red carpet of the prestigious event with her glamorous looks. Blessings from legendary star Audrey Hepburn also seemed to have played a part in her confident red carpet debut.

On Thursday, May 19, Tamanaah Bhatia reposted a video on her Instagram stories in which she could be seen standing before the portrait of Audrey Hepburn. In the video, the Bahubali star could be seen wearing a shimmery off-shoulder sheer gown with a thigh-high slit. She also donned a sheer cape and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Talking to the portrait, the actor referred to the late British actor as "Audrey Hepburn Ji" and sought blessings for her red carpet debut. She could be heard saying, "Audrey Hepburn Ji, I am going to walk the red carpet that too at Cannes, with your blessings." The video has left fans in splits as the story that Tamannaah reposted read, "Died, @tamannaahspeaks. Hope she's giving you all the aashirwaad." It further read, "Paer nahi chuey? (you didn't touch her feet?)"

Tamannaah Bhatia at Cannes

Tamannaah Bhatia surely left fans in awe of her style as she looked glamorous from head to toe on Day 1. The actor donned a black-and-white outfit by Gauri and Nainika. The outfit had a halter neck top with peplum styled body and fishtail bottom. It also had a long white train that added to its glam.

India at Cannes 2022

Several Indian celebrities have been a regular at Cannes Film Festival over the years. Indian films and content has been showcased at the prestigious event for years. However, Cannes 2022 came out to be more special one for India as it is the first time the country is designated as the Country of Honour. While Deepika Padukone is a part of the event's jury and Aishwarya Rai graced the red carpet, an 11-member delegation from India also made it to the film festival. The delegation included Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, Ricky Kej and more, led by India's Internet and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.