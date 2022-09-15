'Can't Believe': Anushka Sharma's Co-star Anshul Bowled Over By Surprise Kohli Meet-up

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers of the country and a glimpse of his popularity was seen in the manner in which the country celebrated after he smacked his first international hundred after more than two years. This was his 71st ton which helped him level with Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting. He dedicated the milestone to his wife Anushka Sharma. Recently, Anushka Sharma had a special gesture for actor Anshul Chauhan on her birthday, as she met the star cricketer.

Anshul could not control smiling as she met the cricketer and even held her hand on her mouth during the photograph moment. She was dressed in a blue jacket over what looked like the whites that cricketers wear. For the unversed, Anushka is playing the role of Jhulan Goswami in the movie Chakda Express. Virat had donned a silver t-shirt with black pants.

She glimpses of the 'fan moment' with Virat Kohli. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Absolute fan moment!! My birthday is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here. Thank you for this moment @anushkasharma. Happy birthday to me".

Actor Anshul Chauhan shot to fame with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017. She also starred in movies like Zero in 2018.

Meanwhile, she will be now seen in Chakda Xpress, starring Anushka Sharma which is gearing up for release on Netflix in 2023.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for her forthcoming sports drama film Chakda Xpress, which chronicles the journey of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film marks her comeback on the silver screens after a hiatus of four years.