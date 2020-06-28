'I Really Can’t Believe He Just Went Away...': Armaan Malik 14 Days After Sushant's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, sending shockwaves in the film industry. Singer Armaan Malik who sang 'Jab Tak' from MS Dhoni film & 'Paas Aao' for Sushant Singh Rajput is still in disbelief after 14 days of the actor's demise.

Armaan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I really can’t believe he just went away and no one could do anything to help him ..." [sic] On June 14, singer Armaan Malik shared his shock in a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site. In the first post, the singer wrote, “ what is happening?” In the second post, the singer paid tribute to Sushant Singh and wrote that he is not able to process anything at this moment and he is still not able to digest the news of Sushant’s demise.

all we need is someone to hug us and tell us it’ll all be ok. please be that someone for someone. sometimes your problems can become lighter by helping someone solve theirs.#bekind — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 27, 2020

'You came running to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab...': Post by Rhea's friend surfaces

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' will release on the OTT platform on July 24. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Rhea Chakraborty spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's residence in Mumbai; see pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.