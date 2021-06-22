Can't Identify The 'right' Kind Of Litchi? Mira Kapoor Is Here To Help

Mira Kapoor is often seen sharing photos of the different food and dishes she prepares and eats, on social media. Recently, the star wife took to her Instagram handle to enlighten her followers on the primary characteristic that the right litchis should possess. The best ones would ideally dribble down one’s arms, according to Mira Kapoor.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram post about the 'right Litchis'

Mother of two, Mira posted a photo of some litchis on her Instagram story on June 22, 2021. In the post, she wrote about how the bright red fruits in the bowl, seen in the photo, were from the orchard of her mother’s best friend. “Juiciest, fleshy and sweet,” are the attributes Kapoor used, to describe them. Further, she spoke about which Litchis are the ‘right ones.’ “If it’s not dribbling down your arms, you’re not having the right ones,” read the text on Mira Kapoor’s Instagram story today. It looked like she was ready to devour some, with an empty plate placed right next to the bowl full of Litchis.

Mira Kapoor reveals her 'dream team'

Only a few hours before posting the story about the fruit today, Mira Kapoor also revealed the members who she has in her dream team. In a photo posted on her feed, Ishaan Khatter, Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor can be seen posing for the camera. All three of them smiled for the photo, as they stood in sporty outfits. “Dream Team,” wrote Mira in the caption, with a fist emoji.

Food, family, and more

Mira Kapoor's photos on her handle online cover various aspects of her life, other than food. Not only does she post about her husband, the Udta Punjab actor, Shahid Kapoor, but she also shares heartwarming posts around her other loved ones. On Father’s Day, her followers saw a photo of her and her father along with a small message she had for him. A few days before that, she also celebrated her mother’s birthday and posted a photo with her. Her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter called Mira’s mother ‘Super Nani’ in the comments too. In a post that followed, Mira wrote in extensive detail about the various dishes that were prepared on the special occasion of her mother’s birthday.

