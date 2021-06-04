Can't Wait For 'Thor: Love And Thunder'? Check More Movies By The Cast To Watch Meanwhile

The filming of Thor: Love And Thunder quite recently came to an end. As far as Thor: Love And Thunder release date is concerned, the film, which is Taika Waititi's second MCU film as a director, is slated for release on February 22nd, 2022. If you're someone who has been waiting for the release of Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo film as the Marvel Comics version of the norse god, the following list of movies that sees Thor: Love And Thunder cast members play other parts in various other films may be of interest to you. Read on for more.

1) American Hustle:

Christian Bale, who will play the part of Thor: Love And Thunder villain, Gorr The God Butcher, can be seen playing the part of Irvin Rosenfeld in this movie about an elaborate con that is executed with the assistance of a group of specially skilled people. The film, as one has come to expect, also sees Christian Bale in an unrecognizable avatar. The David O Russel directorial, which has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) 12 Strong:

Leading Thor: Love And Thunder cast member, Chris Hemsworth can be seen playing the part of Captain Mitch Nelson in this Nicolai Fuglsig directorial. This war film saw Hemsworth's character and his troops stuck in a David and Goliath-like situation. The movie, which has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) JoJo Rabbit:

Thor: Love And Thunder actor and director Taika Waititi plays a version of the merciless fuhrer, Adolf Hitler in this satirical comedy film that sees the director of the film, also Waititi, share his take on the infamous holocaust. The film is laced with certain heartfelt as well as poignant moments. The movie, which has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) Jurassic World:

Chris Pratt, who will be seen reprising his role of Star-Lord in the upcoming Taika Waititi directorial, plays a dinosaur trainer and specialist in this film that essentially served as a reboot of the Jurassic Park franchise. The feature presentation touches upon the theme of what can possibly happen when man tries to control nature. The movie, which has a rating of 6.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Army Of The Dead:

Zack Snyder's most recent cinematic offering sees Dave Bautista, MCU's Drax The Destroyer, as its leading man Scott Ward. The feature presentation sees Bautista play the character of Scott Ward, the troubled front-liner of the film and the leader of Las Vengeance. The presentation, which has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming now on Netflix.

6) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‬:

This film sees MCU and Thor: Love And Thunder's Nebula, Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse. The film, which essentially rebooted the film series that was led by the late Robin Williams back in the day, sees Gillan's character, as well as many others, embark on an adventure after a mysterious game transports them into a fantastical world. The movie, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) No Strings Attached:

This classic feature sees the actor who is going to be the next god of thunder, Natalie Portman, as a happy go lucky individual. Her life gets eventually upended when a relationship that was strictly supposed to be based on acts of intimacy evolves into something more. The film has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.

