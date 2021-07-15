Captain Vikram Batra Biopic 'Shershaah' Sees Coded Chat Between Sidharth, Kiara & Amazon

Announced in 2018, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah is still awaiting a release. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed its scheduled release in July 2020, and leaves little hope for its July 2021 release. Amid the uncertainty, makers seem to have finally decided to skip the theatrical release and head to an Over-the-Top platform.

Sidharth Malhotra’s tweet on Shershaah

Sidharth teased his fans about having something in store for the audiences on July 15, Thursday. The actor, who plays the role of martyr Captain Vikram Batra, expressed it through the code language that is used in defence forces. He wrote Shershaah’s message to 'Delta' about having his eyes set on the target ‘150721’ and waiting for the ‘signal.’

Shershaah to Delta - I have my eyes on target 150721.

Waiting for your signal. OVER. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 14, 2021

His co-star and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani replied that she could not contain the excitement and added, ‘Yeh dil maange more’ (This heart wants more).

Can't handle the excitement but Yeh dil maange more! — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 14, 2021

Dharma Productions, which is backing the movie, wrote that the signal was 12:07, while Amazon Prime responded, ‘Aye Aye Captain.’

DELTA to @SidMalhotra.

The signal code is 12:07. OVER. — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) July 14, 2021

Aye Aye Captain 🪖 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 14, 2021

In all probability, the announcement of the release of the movie on Amazon Prime is set to happen at 12:07 PM on Thursday.

'Shershaah' - The codename of martyr Captain Vikram Batra for Op Vijay

Sidharth Malhotra steps into the shoes of late Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra award for leading one of the toughest operations during the 1999 Kargil War. Kiara plays the role of Captain Batra’s fiancee and the movie also stars Jaaved Jaaferi.

The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and is written by Sandeep Srivastava. The first look posters that were released on January 16, 2020, to announce the release date of July 3, 2020 and another to announce July 2, 2021 as the release date had created buzz among fans.

