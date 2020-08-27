Car That Took Rhea Chakraborty To ED Seen Outside Sandip Ssingh's House; Driver Confronted

In a sensational development, Republic TV has exposed a link between Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's 'self-proclaimed close friend' Sandip Ssingh, as the same car which happened to ferry her to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office was spotted outside Sandip Ssingh's residence on Thursday.

Republic TV, on Thursday, spotted the car below the residence of Sandip Ssingh - the Ford Endeavour had taken Rhea Chakraborty to the ED's office earlier this month. Republic TV also confronted the driver of the vehicle who refused to answer to any questions posted.

Sandip Ssingh on July 29 in an interview with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami had resoundingly claimed that he did not know Rhea Chakraborty. However, the mystery car link between the two casts aspersions on Sandip Ssingh's 'don't know Rhea' statement, amid the many many possible angles that are now emerging, which are being probed by three different central agencies. Earlier, the identity of mystery woman who had entered Sushant's house on June 14 was revealed to have been Rhea's publicist Radhika Nihalani, who was also seen speaking to Sandip Ssingh that day.

NCB to summon Rhea

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty first as it enters the fray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, investigating Rhea's use and deals in narcotic substances. Sources told Republic TV that an NCB team led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra will be supervising the case and is expected to reach Mumbai on Friday. Sources also added that officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to all people related to this. Showik had been prominent in the chats of Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs that had been accessed by Republic.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs. NCB DG Rakesh Asthana spoke to Republic TV and said that the agency will look into the drug supply, conspiracy and syndicate network.

Probe in Sushant death case

The ED and the CBI have been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while the NCB has also now entered the fray and will be dispatching a 3-member team to Mumbai on Friday. On Thursday itself, NCB sources told Republic that Rhea will be the first to be summoned.

Earlier, the ED had apprised the CBI of the narcotics link. The ED is the only agency to have interrogated Rhea Chakraborty so far. Details of the ED interrogation were handed to the CBI and the NCB, while the former is also awaiting a review of Sushant's autopsy and associated processes from the AIIMS forensic panel. The AIIMS panel has recommended the consideration of a homicide angle.

Meanwhile, the CBI has pointed out technical lapses by the Mumbai Police in the case investigation. Sandip Ssingh, whose involvement has come under the spotlight, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night. Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda are also under the scanner of the agencies.

