Cara Dune Won't Be Recast In 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 After Gina Carano's Firing

Many Star Wars fans have been left questioning whether or not Gina Carano's character, Cara Dune, will be recast for The Mandalorian season 3 and other potential spinoff projects after the actor was fired by Lucasfilm. A Disney spokesperson has confirmed that Carano's character in The Mandalorian will not be re-cast for any further episodes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, initially, it was reported that insiders were expecting Cara Dune to be re-cast because of budget and merchandising factors, but the Disney spokesperson has now confirmed that it won't be the case.

As per an update from the website, a Lucasfilm source has revealed that The Mandalorian star Gina Carano's character Cara Dune "will not be re-cast in the future, nor was she a part of the December 10 Disney's Investor Day presentation". On December 10 last year, Disney had announced that The Mandalorian will have few spin-offs lining up as the series starring Pedro Pascal as the titular character progresses with further seasons. One of the spin-offs titled The Rangers of The New Republic was set to feature Carano's Cara Dune in the lead. Following controversial social media posts by Gina, Disney fired the actor last week and have now announced that plans for The Mandalorian spinoff were cancelled. The website also added that Carano was also not going to be included in the upcoming December 2021 spinoff titled The Book Of Boba Fett.

Earlier this week, Lucasfilm excluded Carano from The Mandalorian season 2 press tour after she refused to use the studios’ written apology in regards to accusations that she was mocking transgender pronouns. Gina Carano claimed that she came to know about her firing from Disney Studios and Lucasfilm on social media. She said it was the last time she was contacted by them, about making a public apology for her controversial remarks on social media.

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

Fix the system. 🇺🇸 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 5, 2020

did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/an3css7Kdr — janet (@djarinculture) February 10, 2021

Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm on February 10 after the actress had posted an Instagram story comparing the erstwhile U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany. This was followed by other Instagram stories over the last several months including tweets where she questioned the use of masks during the pandemic. Recently, Carana announced that post her firing from Disney, she will be partnering with the conservative website The Daily Wire in developing and starring in a new film.

