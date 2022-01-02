Case Filed Against Vicky Kaushal For Using Fake Vehicle Number Plate In Movie With Sara

Vicky Kaushal has been shooting with Sara Ali Khan for a new project, reportedly titled Luka Chuppi 2, for the past few days in Indore. Earlier this week, some photos and videos of the stars went viral on social media, which saw Vicky Kaushal riding a bike while Sara Ali Khan was seated at the back. Recently, man from Indore filed a police complaint against the actor and claimed the number plate on the motorcycle Vicky Kaushal was riding was his.

As per a recent report by ANI, Jay Singh Yadav, an Indore resident has lodged a police complaint against Vicky Kaushal for the alleged illegal use of his number plate in the movie sequence. The complaint was filed a few days after some photos and videos of Vicky Kaushal riding a bike in Indore went viral. The Indore resident has a scooter with the same number plate.

Talking to ANI, he said, "The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter."

The complaint was filed in the Police Station of Bangana area in Indore. Responding to the complaint, Rajendra Soni, Sub Inspector asserted they have received the complaint and will soon look into the matter. He further confirmed any action that they will take will be under the Moto Vehicle Act. He said, "We received the complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore we will try probing them."

Details about Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's new film

Soon after his marriage with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal went back to the sets of his new film. While the movie's name has not been unveiled yet, it is reportedly titled Luka Chuppi 2. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were spotted in Indore in the past few weeks. A few photos saw Sara Ali Khan in a yellow saree and indoor, while Vicky Kaushal wore a green t-shirt and a jacket.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@vickykaushalfan_23