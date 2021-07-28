Case Lodged Against 4 Producers Of Raj Kundra's Company, Actor Gehana Vasisth Also Named

The Mumbai Police has lodged a case against 3-4 producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company in connection with the porn film racket. Actress Gehana Vasisth, who had been arrested in February, has also been named as one of the accused in the case.

Out on bail, it was Gehana Vasisth who had shared the name of Umesh Kamat in the case through which Raj Kundra’s links to the racket were found. She was part of the initial series of arrests made by the Crime Branch earlier this year along with actor Roya Khan alias Yasmeen, photographer Monu Sharma, actors Bhanu Thakur, Arish Shaikh, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had told the court that several victims were coming forward to record their statements in the case. The statements and investigation had brought forward the name of two more accused, Yash Thakur and Pardeep Bakshi, whose roles had also been confirmed in the racket.

Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing till Thursday in the pornography case, in which Kundra is an accused.



Raj Kundra was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with the porn film racket. The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday sought an extension in the police custody of Kundra, and key accused Ryan Tharp stating that several new facts had emerged during the course of the investigation. The police revealed that during the investigation, international transactions from Raj Kundra's bank accounts had come to light and forensic auditors had been appointed to probe the case. Raj Kundra's Citibank and Kotak Mahindra bank’s Debit accounts have been frozen following the probe.

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on July 19. During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artists and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. "The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," Mumbai CP informed.

