A case has been registered against actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly hitting a man with his car in Mumbai's Andheri area. According to news agency ANI, Rajat Bedi accidentally ran over a 39-year-old resident of DN Nagar who was returning home after work at 6.30 PM on Monday. The man is said to have been in an inebriated state as he attempted to cross the road during which Bedi's car knocked him off.

After the accident, Rajat Bedi brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where the actor confessed that he had hit the victim with his car. As per reports, Rajat Bedi had promised all help to the family of the victim, however, did not come back after admitting the victim to the hospital. The man has sustained injuries to the back of his head and is in a critical state. He has reportedly lost a lot of blood and is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He has a wife and two daughters, aged 13 and 7.

"The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital," DN Nagar police station told ANI. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 279 and 338 against Rajat Bedi.

Rajat Bedi is popular for his role in Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi… Mil Gaya (2003). In the movie, he essayed the role of Raj Saxena, a star basketball player and Rohit's antagonist. He is also known for working Rakht (2004), Rocky (2006), The Train (2007), and over 40 other Bollywood movies.

