A new comedy show, which will bring various Bollywood celebrities to the court to fight a case, is all set to hit the home screens of the viewers. The show Case To Banta Hai will arrive on Amazon Mini TV by the end of this month and will see several movie stars facing hilarious legal battles.

The makers of the show recently dropped its trailer and have left fans in splits.

Case Toh Banta Hai will feature Bollywood celebrities Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Badshah and more. These celebrities will face legal battles due to the "Ilzaam" (blames) imposed by the audience. The show is a combination of various formats, which include talk show, light-hearted roast, courtroom drama and sketches. Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma will play lawyers in the show. While Riteish Deshmukh will play the public prosecutor, the Fukrey star will defend the celebrities.

The makers of the show dropped its trailer on Monday, July 18. The trailer begins with Riteish Deshmukh assuring the audience that he will bring justice for the blames imposed on Bollywood celebrities. He further adds how the show will leave everyone in splits and introduces the celebrities. Varun Sharma then talks about his role on the show and reveals that he will play a Bollywood lawyer to grab some work in the industry.

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila will be seen playing the judge on the show.

This is followed by clips of Bollywood celebrities laughing their heart out and also roasting each other. Some clips from the show's trailer are also making rounds on the internet. In one clip, Kusha Kapila could be heard taking a dig at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's intimate wedding. She says, "Sirf 50 log aaye the inki shaadi mein? Itne toh humare yaha naraaz hojaate hai."

Case Toh Banta Hai trailer

The show will arrive on Amazon Mini TV on July 29, 2022. Talking about the show, Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram handle and penned how the show was out of his comfort zone.

She wrote, "this show is so obnoxiously out of my comfort zone that only when I actually made it to this set did I realise what it entailed." She further thanked the show's makers and writers for the role.

Image: Instagram/@amazonminitv