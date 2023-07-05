Casting Director Mayank Dixit Attacked In Delhi, Sustains Head And Neck Injuries

Casting director Mayank Dixit was beaten up mercilessly on the streets of East Delhi on Sunday. It is supposed to be a case of road rage. The incident resulted in Mayank sustaining grievous injuries to his neck and bone. He is currently hospitalised and under observation.



3 things you need to know

Mayank reportedly got into an argument over car parking.

The situation heated up and Mayank was attacked by 2-3 unidentified people on the streets.

He is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS trauma center.



Casting director beaten up on Delhi streets



Mayank (37) has been working as a casting director and an acting coach for over ten years. He also takes workshops in New Delhi. On Sunday, Mayank, a resident of West Guru Angad Nagar, was travelling back to his home when he got into an argument with a person over his car being parked wrongly. This argument heated up. Enraged over the entire incident, the person then brought two to three persons along with him and began hitting Dikshit mercilessly before leaving him half dead.



Mayank sustains severe injuries



After the incident, Mayank sustained severe injuries. He suffered a broken bone in the neck and also received serious injuries to the head. After the attackers left, Mayank was taken to Kailash Hospital but later shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma center where he has been kept under observation. The unidentified people who beat up Mayank have not been arrested.

(Mayank Dixit was attacked by 2-3 unidentified people on Delhi streets on Sunday | Image: Instagram)

Police comments on the matter

An official of the Delhi Police, who is investigating the matter, said, "We are waiting for the victim to get alright following which we will take the statement. Meanwhile from our side we have begun to see CCTV images and use our human intelligence to get hold of the culprits."