CBFC Chairman Meets CM Pushkar Dhami; Discusses Film Shooting & Tourism In Uttarakhand

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman and ace lyricist Prasoon Joshi recently met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. The two, who met at the latter's residence, discussed the shooting of films in the mountain state and issues related to cultural promotion and development of tourism in Uttarakhand. Pushkar took to Twitter and shared a picture from their meet while giving a brief about the issues discussed.

CM Dhami shared a picture where he was seen presenting Joshi with a plant pot, expressing his gratitude for the latter’s visit. While thanking him for the same, the CM wrote, "During his meeting with the eminent lyricist and Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification Shri @prasoonjoshi_at the Chief Minister's residence today, various topics related to filming, cultural promotion and tourism development in the state were discussed."

In another thread, Dhami mentioned that several songs penned by Joshi have proved to be a source of inspiration for many. "Your various songs and compositions act as a source of inspiration for us. They encourage the society towards efficiency in their work with a new zeal and enthusiasm every moment, every moment," he added in another post. For the unversed, Dhami was sworn in as the 10th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, in July this year.

Earlier, veteran lyricist Prasoon Joshi was in the news after he called for accountability in the OTT space. According to PTI, Prasoon Joshi said that public sentiment should be respected in order for the makers to enable viewers to watch the respective content. The censor board chief also described OTT (over the top) services as an emerging medium and called for constant discussions.

"OTT is an emerging medium and we don't know how entertainment happening through the internet will evolve. I believe that here as well, there is a share of voice and a share of wallet. When you seek to profit from the public, then you will also get their share of voice," Joshi told PTI on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

IMAGE: Twitter/@pushkardhami