CBFC Responds To Vishal's Allegations Of Corruption, Promises 'strictest Action'

Tamil actor Vishal accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of corruption on Friday. Releasing a video, he disclosed that he had to pay the mediator, allegedly Menaga, to get the film certification for the Hindi version of his recent release Mark Antony. Now, the censor board has issued a statement in response to Vishal's allegations promising strict action against those involved in bribery.

Vishal allegedly bribed the official in charge with a sum of ₹6.5 lakh to get a censor certificate.

An immediate probe into the matter has been ordered by the government authorities.

CBFC points out third-party involvement

CBFC issued a statement hinting at the involvement of third-party intermediaries in Vijay’s case. While the organisation emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, it also warned people from tarnishing its image.

The statement read, “It has been noticed that despite the online certification system i.e. E-Cinepramaan in place and regular updates on new system improvements for the film producers/applicants, they still choose to apply through intermediaries or agents. This goes against the objective of eliminating third-party involvement in the certification process...However, we have taken note of the allegations being reported very seriously and CBFC has zero tolerance for corruption. Also, the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved and we shall get into the root cause. Meanwhile, any attempt to malign the image of CBFC will not be tolerated..."

What were Vishal's accusations against CBFC?

Vishal took to his social media handles to share a video wherein he revealed that the CBFC took a bribe from him to issue a certificate for the Hindi version of his latest release Mark Antony. He said that he was taken aback by what took place at the CBFC office in Mumbai.

He further added that he and his team were supposed to give ₹3 lakh for the screening of Mark Antony and another ₹ 3.5 to get the certificate. He was allegedly told by a woman that this was a "pretty common practice". Vishal further revealed that in total, he had to pay ₹ 6.5 lakh to CBFC for the certification of Mark Antony Hindi version.