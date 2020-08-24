CBI Officials Visit Bank Where Sushant Singh Rajput Held Account, Leave Disgruntled

The Central Bureau of Investigation team visited the bank where Sushant Singh Rajput held an account on Monday. The officials were not pleased with the responses from the bank and left disgruntled. The account in question is the one from which Rs 15 crore was transferred to an unrelated account, as claimed by the SSR’s father in the First Information Report registered by Patna Police.

READ: CBI Probes Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Rhea's Brother Showik Arrives For Questioning

CBI visits Sushant's bank

The officials asked the manager and other officials about the details of Sushant's transfers to his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj. The CBI team wanted to ascertain the amounts that were transferred to their accounts and sought details of other transactions. However, they were not satisfied with the replies and left in displeasure.

Sushant also held accounts in ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, but the aforementioned account has been a subject of investigation due to the claims from the family, hinting at accused Rhea Chakraborty siphoning off Rs 15 crore.

READ:Rhea Chakraborty Credited Pithani On 2 Instagram Videos From SSR Home; Handle Now Fan Page

On Sunday, the CBI had questioned Sushant’s accountant Rajat Mewati, as the money trail is also being probed by the officers. As per sources, Sushant and Rhea’s CAs and SSR’s manager Shruti Modi are set to be quizzed soon. The ED, which is also investigating the money-laundering angle in the case, had also questioned all of them.

Meanwhile, another CBI team is currently at the Waterstone Resort in Marol, where Sushant and Rhea, along with her family, had stayed in November last year. The officials are probing the angle of ‘spiritual healing’ that the family allegedly arranged for SSR.

Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda, doctor, landlord too have been questioned in the case. On two previous days, they recreated the scene at SSR’s house with Pithani, Neeraj and staff Dipesh Sawant.

READ:Sushant's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Confronted By Republic TV After CBI Recreates Scene

READ:Siddharth Pithani & Sushant's Cook Neeraj Contradict Each Other; CBI To Grill Them Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.