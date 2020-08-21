CBI Team Immediately Picks Up Sushant's Cook Neeraj Who Was Present When Door Was Opened

In the latest development to the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the actor’s cook Neeraj has been picked by the SIT team for investigation on Friday morning. Neeraj was picked up from Pali Hill area of Mumbai and is currently with the Special Investigation officials in the city.

Neeraj is the first person to be grilled by the Central probe agency as he was present in Sushant’s flat on the day the actor was allegedly found hanging in his bedroom. In his first-hand account of the incident, a Republic TV exclusive chat with the cook had earlier revealed how the late actor's health had deteriorated months before his death. As Neeraj’s statements hold a lot of prominence to the case, he is the first to be interrogated by the CBI SIT team, led by SP Nupur Prasad.

The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. They have brought dummy kits, including sand-bags and wights to carry out crime scene investigation in the coming days.

The SIT is accompanied by forensic experts from the Photo and Scientific Aid Division of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Other forensic experts drawn from the Technical Forensic Unit of CFSL will also investigate Sushant’s death. This unit will go through crime scene photographs, videos, and autopsy reports to reconstruct the crime scene.

Neeraj narrates

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Neeraj had narrated every detail on the events that took place on the day before Sushant's body was found hanging in his room on July 14.

"I had been working with him for 1.5 years. On the day of the incident, I was at home. We were four people in the house and sir was there. I was cleaning outside the gate. Sir came to me and asked me to give him a glass of cold water. He also asked me if everything was fine, so he smiled at me and went back. This was my last meeting with him on June 14, at around 8-8.15 am in the morning," said Neeraj Singh.

'He would never lock his door'

Further narrating the incident Neeraj said, "When the cook asked him what he wants for breakfast, sir said he wants a banana, some juice and coconut water, which he had daily. Then he, later on, refused banana and took the other things inside. Then the staff started working towards cooking lunch. We went to his door and knocked to ask him what he wants, but it was locked, so we decided not to disturb him."

"Usually he never locks the door. After half an hour I went to Deepesh and Sidharth Pithani. They said they'll ask him. Sir's friend also knocked. We thought he was sleeping. He used to sleep all day these days. It did not strike us."

'Sidharth entered the room first'

"Sidharth Pithani called his sister saying Sushant was not opening the door. We tried looking for his room key. Then Sidharth called for a key maker. The key maker said it's better if you break the lock than get a key made which will take another one hour. Then we went into the room Sidharth, Deepesh then me. Sidharth jumped back, we saw him hanging from the fan, we could not believe what has happened," said Neeraj.

'Rhea would bring medicines for SSR'

While the cook said that he did not feel anything was out of the ordinary, he confirmed that Rhea had been administering some medicines to SSR after which the late actor's attitude had changed causing him to sleep for the most part of the day. "There was nothing suspicious that I saw. Rhea ma'am had also left on June 8. There was no party also, everything was shut since it was lockdown. He would not party. Last he partied was back in December when he moved," revealed Neeraj.

"He was consulting a doctor, there were no signs of mental illness, I don't think there was a mental problem. Ever since he shifted, his attitude changed a bit, he started sleeping a lot, he left his workout also. Rhea ma'am used to bring medicines, she would give him the medicines also. We never saw what those were," said the cook.

The account of the cook raised more questions over the versions of Siddharth Pithani and the Mumbai Police from the precise time of Sushant's death. While Pithani said that he brought down the body based on the insistence of a relative from Chandigarh, the ambulance driver said it was he who did so, while the ambulance's owner says it was the Mumbai Police who brought him down.

