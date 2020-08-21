Sushant Probe CBI Team Sets Off In Three Innovas; Likely To Re-create June 14 Scene

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case in Mumbai has left the DRDO guesthouse on Friday morning after their arrival on Thursday evening. Three Innovas were given to them, a far cry from the erstwhile Bihar police team that had been made to travel in auto-rickshaws.

The CBI team consists of senior supervisory officers and majority field investigators and forensic experts. They have brought dummy kits, including sand-bags and wights to carry out crime scene investigation in the coming days.

The SIT is accompanied by forensic experts from the Photo and Scientific Aid Division of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Other forensic experts drawn from Technical Forensic Unit of CFSL will also investigate Sushant’s death. This unit will go through crime scene photographs, videos and autopsy reports to reconstruct the crime scene.

The CBI team is scheduled to meet DCP Abhishek Trimukhe on Friday. In the next few days, field investigators and the forensic experts will study the autopsy report, crime scene photographs and videos that are expected to be shared by the Mumbai Police.

Sources said that the CBI SIT senior officials might stay in Mumbai for at least a week. After carrying out a crime scene analysis, forensic experts will head back to Delhi to analyse evidence at the CFSL.

CBI registers FIR

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

SC gives its nod to CBI probe in Sushant's case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on Sushant’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

