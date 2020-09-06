Sushant Death Probe: CBI Questions Ambulance Driver Akshay Based On Calls To Sandip Ssingh

In a big impact of Republic Tv's investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar on why Sushant's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh had called him on June 16, nearly two days after Sushant's death. This comes almost a week after Republic Tv spoke to Akshay Bandgar who claimed that he did not know who Sandip Ssingh was and that it was the Mumbai Police who had called him. He had also said that he was 'hearing this name for the first time.'

"Who Sandip Ssingh? I don't know Sandip Ssingh? I have not heard his name before. I was called by Mumbai Police. If you want details about the case, you come to Bandra Police station, I will give you every detail over there,'' he said, clearly hassled by the questions posed to him by Republic's Editor - Special Projects Prakash Singh.

Call records between Sandip Ssingh & ambulance driver

Republic TV had also accessed the call records of Sandip Ssingh which clearly showed 4 calls between him and the ambulance driver from June 14- June 16. The call records show that on June 14, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar dialled Sandip Ssingh at 6.40 PM and had a 48 seconds conversation. He made a second call at 7.57 PM and spoke to him for 51 seconds. The call records further show that Sandip made the third call to the ambulance driver at 9.59 PM on June 14. Sandip Ssingh, the self-proclaimed friend of the later actor, again spoke to the ambulance driver Bandgar for 104 seconds on June 16, after Bandgar called him.

Sandeep Ssingh to be summoned by CBI?

Republic Media Network sources have informed that the CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case will summon the late actor's self-proclaimed 'close friend' Sandip Ssingh. Sources revealed that the investigating agency has got a sensational lead on Sandip Ssingh as he continues to remain underground from the time that questions were first raised on his role and actions. Sources say that Sandip Ssingh's name has emerged in an accused's chats and that the CBI has digital proof enough to summon him. It is also his signature on the ambulance register from June 14, sources added.

