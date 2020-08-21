CBI Questions Sushant's Ex-staff Samuel Miranda; Rhea Chakraborty's Family May Be Quizzed

The CBI team which has flung into action since Friday morning has divided itself into five teams that are operational across Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

One of the teams is likely to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty's family, as per information received by Republic TV. At the time of publishing, Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh is being questioned, as is Samuel Miranda.

Five CBI teams and what they're doing:

One team will re-create the crime scene.

Second team is at Bandra Police station seemingly taking over the details of the probe by Mumbai Police, after meeting DCP Abhishek Trimurkhe. They will interrogate officials involved in the investigation and doctors involved in the post-mortem

The third team will interrogate eyewitnesses present during the incident, and may interrogate Rhea Chakraborty's family

A Fourth team will interrogate the persons surrounding the incident involving Bollywood

The Fifth team is working on analysing the documents gathered, and may re-analyse the post-mortem and viscera reports

Rhea Chakraborty’s family to be questioned

In the latest development to the ongoing investigation, it is reported that the Central agency is likely to interrogate Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s family as well.

Amid the multi-faceted operations, a CBI team present in Andheri’s Marol has already picked up Sushant’s former house staff Samuel Miranda for questioning. Miranda, was previously interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate for nine hours in the money laundering case linked to Sushant.

Besides Miranda, the CBI is in the process of calling other staff members including Dipesh Sawant and Ashok. Statement of Sushant’s friend Mahesh Shetty will also be recorded, as will Sandip Ssingh.

CBI's FIR on Sushant case

The central investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

