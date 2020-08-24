CBI Back At Waterstone Resort Where Sushant-Rhea Had Lived; Will Probe 'healing' Angle

The Central Bureau of Investigation once again arrived at the resort where Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty and her family had lived late last year. After it was reported that they were ‘not allowed’ on Sunday, the officials were spotted at the venue again on Monday. Moreover, the officials did not rule out that Rhea could be arrested, though Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer has stated that she hasn't yet been summoned, at the time of publishing.

CBI at resort SSR-Rhea lived

The CBI officials were snapped on arrival at the Waterstone resort in Marol, near the airport. It is now being stated that the officials returned on Sunday because the hotel manager was not present.

As per sources, the CBI is probing the ‘spiritual healing’ and ‘depression’ angle regarding their visit in November. It is being said that a ‘spiritual healer’ was called to the resort and a meeting was held between Sushant and the ‘healer’ between November 21-23.

Earlier, Sushant’s brother-in-law, who is an IPS officer, had spoken about this trip in the informal complaint to Bandra DCP, alleging threat to SSR's life. He had then written:

“On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport, and kept him there for months. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.”

Moreover, when our reporter asked the CBI officers, ‘When will Rhea be arrested?’, they did not deny the possibility. This is amid sources claiming that she could be grilled and could even be arrested.

Meanwhile, in the latest update, it has been revealed that Sushant’s accountant Rajat Mewati too was questioned by the CBI on Sunday night. Previously, he was quizzed by ED as well in the money laundering angle of the case.

Sushant and Rhea’s CAs, Sandeep Sridhar and Ritesh Shah respectively, and SSR’s manager Shruti Modi are likely to be quizzed soon too.

Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda, SSR’s landlord and psychiatrist have been questioned in the case, while a CBI team recreated the scene from June 14 with SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and staff Dipesh Sawant.

