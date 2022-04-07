CBI Says Update On Sushant Singh Rajput Case 'cannot Be Provided' In Reply To RTI Query

In response to a Right to Information Act query, the CBI on Thursday declined to share an update on the ongoing case concerning Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Dil Bechara star was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The circumstances pertaining to his death led to a CBI probe after Sushant's father, KK Singh lodged a complaint with the Patna police against the actor's former girlfriend and her family.

On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the drug angle in the case after chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and more were discovered during the probe. Although it has been almost two years since the death of the actor, the verdict of the case is yet to be announced.

CBI 'cannot provide' update on Sushant Singh Rajput case

As per a report by ANI, the CBI has responded to an RTI query by stating that the case is currently under probe. They also noted that any information shared with the public could potentially hamper the ongoing investigation. Hence, the information on the case cannot be provided.

''Sushant Singh Rajput case is in the process of investigation, information about the progress may impede the process of investigation. Information requested cannot be provided," CBI in its reply to an RTI query,'' ANI reported citing CBI's response.

Along with the fans, Sushant Singh Rajput's family including his sisters Priyanka and Meetu have been urging the CBI to fast-track the proceedings by organizing peaceful protests. Earlier last month, Priyanka and Meetu joined a group of fans in Delhi where they were heard chanting 'Justice for SSR' while holding up placards demanding a speedy investigation. Fans across the country have shown great efforts to seek justice for the late Bollywood actor and seek the truth behind his untimely demise.