Sushant Case: CBI Sources Confirm Samuel, Pithani, Dipesh Say 'data Cleaned Out On June 8'

In a first major confession in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, sources inform Republic TV that Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda have confessed to the CBI eight hard-disks worth of data was cleaned out by a mystery group around the time when Disha Salian died and Rhea left Sushant’s house.

CBI sources have claimed that the trio confessed that colossal amount of data was deleted from laptops, computers and other devices at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence around the time period when Disha Salian passed away and around the time Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's house. Sources inform that the confession by prime witnesses — Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda — raises questions on the suicide narrative that has been spread so far.

Watch video

Sushant Case: WhatsApp chats indicate Rhea Chakraborty talking drugs, lawyer contradicted

Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and cook Neeraj reached the DRDO house on Wednesday as they faced questioning for the fifth straight day since the central agency took over the probe.

SSR's friend claims, "Pithani 'forgot' to call Rhea on June 14, Sandip hurried procedures"

Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (Sushant Singh Rajput's friend) arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hYkS5TPZgP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

#BREAKING | Siddharth Pithani arrives at CBI's DRDO guest house for questioning again on Day 6 of probe; Tune in for #LIVE coverage here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/3jl0BtZZj4 — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2020

4 technical lapses found by the CBI

As the CBI's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput paces with break-neck speed, sources on Wednesday reported that the central agency has found out multiple technical lapses in the Mumbai Police's investigation. According to sources, one of the prime lapses in the Mumbai Police's investigation was its 'irrelevant summons' to multiple people from the industry which led to a colossal waste of time and possibly a crucial loss of evidence during the early days following Sushant's demise.

According to the sources, the CBI is also probing whether some leniency was shown to a few people and they were not arrested or examined by Mumbai Police. It is not mentioned who the Mumbai Police was allegedly showing leniency to. However, self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh, who's role is increasingly emerging during the CBI probe, was not summoned by the Mumbai Police during the course of their investigation.

Top sources in the investigating agency informed Republic Media Network that the probe team has found that certain procedures like maintaining the "sanctity of the crime scene" were not followed as many people were allowed to enter the crime scene. The CBI has made multiple visits to Cooper Hospital as they are not convinced with the autopsy report of the late actor and has found some lapses there too, sources said. The Mumbai Police spent a large amount of time in probing professional rivalry but however, whether there was a foul play in the actor's death was not the key focus of the probe, sources added.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.