CBI To Leave For Mumbai After Examining SC's Sushant Order; ED Finds Rhea Inconsistencies

As the Supreme Court is all set to pronounce the verdict in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of his death case from Patna to Mumbai, sources have informed Republic that the CBI SIT team will leave for Mumbai after the order comes in. Sources revealed that the CBI team is waiting for the detailed order from the apex court. However, sources informed that their date of leaving has not been fixed as of now.

On the other side, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the financial angle in Sushant's case, has found inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty and others quizzed in the case. Rhea has been questioned twice, and sources said that she may be summoned again. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has been questioned thrice, her business manager Shruti Modi has been summoned twice.

Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani has also recorded his statement twice. Sources report that after the SC order, ED will send summons to the prime suspects and Sushant's father will be present to counter them. Moreover, the probe agency has said that Mumbai Police has not shared details of digital evidence and their forensic audit report of Sushant case with them.

READ | Amid Rhea Chakraborty's attack on Sushant's family, new videos of SSR with family emerge

Earlier on Tuesday, Enforcement Directorate sources informed Republic TV that Rhea's Europe trip is under the scanner. Sushant and Rhea went on a Europe trip in October last year. As per sources, the ED would be looking on if certain investments were done by Rhea on this long trip from October 3 to October 28. ED will also probe if there are any foreign bank accounts under Rhea's name, sources said.

Sushant Death Case

The Supreme Court will pronounce verdict in the petition by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of case filed in Patna on the complaint by Sushant's father KK Singh. Earlier, the apex court had granted Maharashtra government three days' time to submit the findings of their investigation in the case, which the Maharashtra government did in a sealed cover. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging from his apartment on June 14 with no suicide note. The case has been handed over to the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's proposal. Moreover, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the financial angle in the case.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates

Rhea's statement

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde on August 18, released a statement and termed the allegations against Rhea as ‘concocted’ and that the FIR registered against her at Patna was done with ‘ulterior motives’. He also claimed that Rhea was co-operating with all the authorities, even requesting the Supreme Court for a CBI probe in the death, and that her complaint was against the registration of the FIR by Bihar Police, something he claimed should be transferred to Mumbai Police. This was accompanied by a massive attack on Sushant Singh Rajput's family.



READ | Sushant Singh's lawyer hits back at Rhea's statement; says, 'trying to malign family'



READ | Sushant death case: 'Digital evidence not shared by the Mumbai Police', say ED sources

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.