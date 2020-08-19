CBI's Sushant Case Team To Set Off For Mumbai; Maharashtra Ministers Huddle After SC Blow

After the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict and directed the CBI to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case, sources have told Republic that the team of CBI will land in Mumbai on Thursday, August 20 to carry forward with the investigation. The CBI special investigation team will be led by CBI joint-director Manoj Shashidhar himself along with investigating officer Gagandeep Gambhir. According to sources, the team might require CRPF protection considering the sensitivities of the high profile death of the actor.

Furthermore, sources added that the Ministers and members of Maharashtra Government have planned to hold a meeting after the Supreme Court verdict to decide on the future course of action by Maharashtra Government. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is said to meet Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Directs CBI To Probe; Mumbai Police To Cooperate

READ | Supreme Court Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Case; Mumbai Police Told To Cooperate

Maharashtra Government's counsel had asked for the liberty to challenge the transfer of investigation to CBI. The Supreme Court refused the argument saying it is a court-ordered CBI investigation now, giving no scope for the Maharashtra Government to challenge it. The CBI is awaiting the copy of the order to examine it and proceed accordingly. The copy has been accessed by Republic.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father, further upholding the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI.

BJP has demanded the resignation of the state Home Minister following the Supreme Court's decision.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kirit Soamiaya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Further, Kirit Somaiya called it unfortunate for Mumbai Commissioner of police to have not registered an FIR in Sushant's death case for over 60 days. The BJP leader hailed SC's verdict and said that Sushant's family will get justice.

READ | Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput: Here's The Definitive Timeline From His Death On June 14

READ | 'Maharashtra Govt Trying To Destroy Evidence, Threatening Witnesses In Sushant Case': BJP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.