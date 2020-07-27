Last Updated:

Celeb Spottings Amid Unlock 2.0: Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor, & More Step Out In Mumbai

Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Huma Qureshi, and Sharad Kelkar stepped out in Mumbai on Monday. See pictures here —

Written By Chetna Kapoor
Graphic
1/6
Viral Bhayani

Ankita Lokhande and Ranbir Kapoor snapped

Ankita Lokhande spotted in Lokhandwala, Mumbai
2/6
Viral Bhayani

Ankita Lokhande spotted at Lokhandwala market, Mumbai. She was accompanied by her mother.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai
3/6
Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Monday

Mandira Bedi papped
4/6
Viral Bhayani

Mandira Bedi was papped taking a walk in Mumbai

Huma Qureshi snapped
5/6
Viral Bhayani

Huma Qureshi posed for the paparazzi as she stepped out on Monday

Sharad Kelkar was spotted in Mumbai
6/6
Viral Bhayani

Sharad Kelkar posed for the shutterbugs in Mumbai. The actor had his mask on and maintained distance from the photographers.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
You might also Like
LATEST NEWS
View all