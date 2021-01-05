Celebrate Diljit Dosanjh's Birthday By Watching These Quirky Movies Of The Star

Diljit Dosanjh has established himself as a versatile actor in both Punjabi and Hindi film industry. His music is also widely loved by his fans and music-lovers. One of the recent movies which starred Diljit is Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The plot of the film revolves around a detective who is paid to do background checks on to-be grooms and find out any dirt on them. The movie tickled the funny bones of the audiences because of its hilarious plotline. Here is a list of other such quirky movies to watch ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's birthday.

Movies to watch to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh's birthday

1. Good Newwz

This movie revolves around a couple with the same name surname and how this causes a huge blunder at the fertility clinic. The clinic accidentally exchanges the sperm sample to be inseminated in the couple's wives. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7 and was one of the funniest of Diljit Dosanjh's movies.

2. Phillauri

The plot of this movie tells the tale of a man who has to first marry a tree to ward off his ill fate. This causes a spirit residing in the tree to follow him because it thinks that man is her husband. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7 and was widely loved by the audiences for its quirky plot. This is one of the funniest of Diljit Dosanjh's movies to watch as well.

3. Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

This movie tells the story of a girl who does not want to marry the guy her father has chosen for her. She, then, stages her own kidnapping with the help of a friend which causes them both a lot of trouble. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.8 and was enjoyed by the audiences as well. While Diljit does not have a solid role in the film, he does make a rather noteworthy appearance while singing the song Pee Paa, that became an instant party anthem as it released.

4. Arjun Patiala

This movie revolves around a police officer who tries his level best to rid his town of crime with the help of his partner. But he falls in love with a news reporter who has a different agenda for the police officer. The movie has an IMDB rating of 4.2. Diljit's role in the film is something audiences enjoyed a lot.

5. Welcome To New York

This movie tells the story of a couple who embarks upon an unexpected journey to New York. The funny things that happen with them there make the movie hilarious to watch. The movie also had a satirical twist.

6. Super Singh

The plot of this movie revolves around a guy who leaves his mother in Canada to live a carefree life. But he returns with superpowers and goes to his home town to save the state from corrupt politicians. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.

