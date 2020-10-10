Celebrate Rekha's Birthday By Answering Some Questions About Her; Check Out

Veteran actor Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. Having entered the field of acting as a child artist, Rekha has been a part of over 180 movies in her career spanning over five decades. Rekha has won a National Film Award and many Filmfare Awards for her excellent performances in the movies. The actor's early recognition came for her performances in films such as Ghar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

The actor gained major prominence with her roles in Baseraa, Ek Hi Bhool (1981), Jeevan Dhaara (1982) and Agar Tum Na Hote (1983). During the 2000s, she was praised for her supporting roles in the 2001 dramas Zubeidaa and Lajja, and started playing roles of a mother, among which was her role in the science fiction Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and its superhero sequel Krrish (2006). On the occasion of Rekha's birthday, here is a quiz based on her trivia and facts. Find out how well you know the veteran actor.

Rekha's trivia quiz

1. What is the real name of Rekha?

Rekha Ganesan

Bhanurekha Ganesan

Rekha Bhanu

Rekha Bhanu Ganesan

2. Which was the debut film of Rekha?

Rangula Ratnam

Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999

Inti Guttu

Umrao Jaan

3. Which movie marked Rekha’s debut in Bollywood?

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Umrao Jaan

Khubsoorat

Sawan Bhadon

4. In which year Rekha was honoured with Padma Shri?

2014

2013

2012

2010

5. Which Indian art film by Muzaffar Ali featured Rekha?

Kama Sutra

Zubeidaa

Lajja

Umrao Jaan

6. Which movie featured Rekha alongside Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon?

Mr and Mrs KKhiladi

Sabse Bada Khiladi

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

International Khiladi

7. Which movie marked the first collaboration of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan?

Do Anjaane

Silsila

Mr Natwarlal

Namak Haraam

Also Read| Rekha to make her big television debut with 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'; watch the promo clip

8. Which movie featured Rekha alongside Hrithik Roshan?

Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana

Koi… Mil Gaya

Lajja

Bulandi

9. In which year Rekha was elected a member of Rajya Sabha?

2009

2010

2011

2012

Also Read| Rekha's Birthday: Films where actor had special appearance

10. Which movie featured Rekha alongside south Indian actor Dhanush?

Sadiyaan

Super Nani

Fitoor

Shamitabh

Also Read| Rekha's Birthday: Fans pour in heartwarming wishes for evergreen actor

Rekha trivia quiz - answers

Bhanurekha Ganesan

Inti Guttu

Sawan Bhadon

2010

Umrao Jaan

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Do Anjaane

Koi… Mil Gaya

2010

Shamitabh

Also Read| Rekha's bold and iconic fashion moments in movies that fans must check out on her birthday

Image: From Umrao Jaan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.