Celebrate Rekha's Birthday By Answering Some Questions About Her; Check Out

Veteran actor Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. Having entered the field of acting as a child artist, Rekha has been a part of over 180 movies in her career spanning over five decades. Rekha has won a National Film Award and many Filmfare Awards for her excellent performances in the movies. The actor's early recognition came for her performances in films such as Ghar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.
The actor gained major prominence with her roles in Baseraa, Ek Hi Bhool (1981), Jeevan Dhaara (1982) and Agar Tum Na Hote (1983). During the 2000s, she was praised for her supporting roles in the 2001 dramas Zubeidaa and Lajja, and started playing roles of a mother, among which was her role in the science fiction Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and its superhero sequel Krrish (2006). On the occasion of Rekha's birthday, here is a quiz based on her trivia and facts. Find out how well you know the veteran actor.
Image: From Umrao Jaan
