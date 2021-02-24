Celebrate Shahid Kapoor's Birthday With 10 Films That Made Him Bollywood's Heartthrob

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25, 2021. He is popular for his romantic as well as action and thriller roles. Shahid Kapoor's films are often praised by the critics and the audience, because of his dance moves as well as versatile acting. The award-winning actor who started his career as a background dancer has climbed up the ladder by proving his acting skills in superhit films. To kick off Shahid Kapoor's birthday celebrations, here we’ve got you the list of his movies that made him the heartthrob of Bollywood fans. Take a look.

List of Shahid Kapoor's movies

Ishq Vishk

Ken Ghosh’s 2003 release, Ishq Vishk is a coming-of-age romance drama that also marks Shahid’s debut film performance. In the film, he can be seen romancing with Amrita Rao. The film also features, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala in the supporting roles. Shahid and Amrita were later paired again for Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Shikar and Vivah. Shahid’s charming character was much appreciated by the viewers.

Dil Maange More

Released in 2004, Dil Maange More is a rom-com drama, helmed by Anant Mahadevan. Bankrolled by Fourth Wall Productions, alongside Shahid, the film features Ayesha Takia, Tulip Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Gulshan Grover and Zarina Wahab. The film is one of the most trending movies for the youth. In the film, Shahid can be seen romancing three leading females.

Vivah

Vivah is a romance drama that is penned and helmed by Sooraj R Barjatya. It features Shahid and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. Released in 2006, the film follows the journey of two individuals and relates their journey from engagement to marriage and its aftermath. Shahid Kapoor bagged Best Actor at the Screen Awards for his performance.

Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 release, Jab We Met is a rom-com drama bankrolled by Dhillin Mehta. Featuring Shahid and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film received universal critical acclaim. This also marks Shahid and Kareena’s fourth movie together.

Kismat Konnection

Released in 2008, this film is a romance drama which is helmed by Aziz Mirza. It features Shahid, Vidya Balan in the lead roles, while Juhi Chawla can be seen in a guest appearance. Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani, the film was declared a ‘semi-hit’ at the box-office. The film is a remake of Hollywood’s Just My Luck.

Kaminey

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Kaminey is an action drama, featuring Shahid, Priyanka Chopra and Amol Gupte in the lead roles. Set in the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld, the plot is based on a rivalry between a pair of twins. It was a widespread critical acclaimed film and it went on to become the Best film of the year.

Mausam

Helmed by Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapur, the film is a romance drama featuring Shahid and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. The film displays the story of two lovers. It also includes references to the Demolition of Babri Masjid, the Bombay riots, the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Kargil War, the 9/11 attacks and the Post-Godhra Riots.

Udta Punjab

Released in 2016, Udta Punjab is a black comedy crime drama that is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. It loosely revolves around the drug abuse by the youth in Punjab and its several conspiracies surrounding it. Helmed by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film features Shahid, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 release, Padmaavat is an epic period drama which is based on the poem with the same title, penned by Malik Muhammad Jayasi. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid and Ranveer Singh, it is one of the most expensive films in India ever made. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in the supporting roles.

Kabir Singh

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is 2019’s romance drama flick. It features Shahid and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is a remake of Telugu’s 2017, Arjun Reddy. The film received mixed reviews but Shahid’s performance was praised. It also went on to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

