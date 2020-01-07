The Debate
Celebrities Arrive At Aditya Roy Kapoor's Party Following Trailer Release Of 'Malang'

Bollywood News

Shortly after the launch of its trailer, the star cast of 'Malang' gathered for a party hosted by Aditya Roy Kapur on Monday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Shortly after the launch of its trailer, the star cast of 'Malang' gathered for a party hosted by Aditya Roy Kapur on Monday. The celebrities who were arrived at the party included Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Elli Avram, director Mohit Suri, and producers, among others. 

 

 

