Chetan Bhagat's Birthday: Celebrities Who Have Been A Part Of Ace Author's Adaptations

Chetan Bhagat is one of the country’s bestselling authors. Besides his work as a writer, he is also known as a columnist, screenwriter, and a reality television show judge. Out of his innumerable books, five have been adapted into successful Bollywood flicks. Moreover, they have starred popular actors including Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Sushant Singh Rajput, among others. Therefore, on the occasion of Chetan Bhagat’s birthday, here are some of the celebrities who have been a part of his adaptations that you need to know about

Bollywood celebs who have been a part of Chetan Bhagat’s adaptations

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor collaborated for the first time in romantic comedy-drama flick, 2 States. Released in 2014, it is helmed by Abhishek Varman who marked his directorial debut with the film. 2 States is an adaptation of the 2009 novel by the same name. The story revolves around Krish, a rich Punjabi guy and Ananya, who belongs to a conservative South Indian family. The romantic comedy flick was a huge success at the box office and received various awards.

2. Arjun Kapoor

Half Girlfriend stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. This romantic flick is based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend revolves around Madhav, a young basketball player, and Riya Somani, an upper-class girl. While Madhav is head over heels in love with Riya, she calls herself his ‘Half Girlfriend’. This movie enjoyed a decent collection at the box office and opened to mixed reviews upon its release.

3. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput has been a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s buddy drama, Kai Po Che. It is based on Chetan Bhagat’s book, The 3 Mistakes of My Life. This film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, and Amrita Puri as protagonists, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Set in the backdrop of Ahmedabad, Kai Po Che revolves around three buddies and depicts their friendship, which gets destroyed by politics and widespread communal hatred. Upon its release, the film garnered critical acclaim and was a huge success at the box office.

