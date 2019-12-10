Celebrities Who Made Heads Turn In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Outfits

Designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is known for being trendsetters. The designer duo is often credited for combining a rich fabric with the perfect amount of embroidery or embellishments. Their outfits are a traditional masterpiece which often attracts many celebrities. Here is a list of Bollywood A-listers who have made heads turn in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits.

Deepika Padukone

The gorgeous actor was seen wearing a ghagra and a blouse designed by the designers. According to the designers, Deepika wore a ghagra called The Circle of Life. The handcrafted ghagra was made with hand-embroidered pearls, Swarovski stone and Resham embroidery. The exquisite ghagra was paired with a crystal and pearls blouse and a similarly patterned drape. Deepika wore a golden and ivory coloured lehenga for her wedding reception in Mumbai. The attire she wore was also designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Priyanka Chopra

Most recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an exquisite ivory Badla sari at the Marrakech International Film Festival where she was being felicitated for her two-decade career as an actor. She was seen wearing the beautiful hand embroidered sari by the designer label. According to the designers, the sari is embroidered in the finest mukaish and sequins, which forms a spectacular geometric jaali. There is a floral gold zardozi border to frame the sari to perfection.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra wore a navy blue coloured embroidered kurta and light coloured salwar. He looked handsome in the traditional outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer duo designed the outfit for their brand Mard by Anu Sandeep. Sidharth Malhotra sported the ethnic look this Diwali.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan looked festival ready in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit this Diwali. The star wore a cream coloured sequined kurta and paired it with a light coloured salwar. The Mard by Abu Sandeep outfit combined by the charms of the actor only added to the beauty of the look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked ravishing in a red coloured Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. The young actress wore a mirrored kurta and paired it with a red coloured salwar. The yellow embroidery at the bust of the outfit combined with the similar patterned border at the end of the kurta highlighted the outfit perfectly.

