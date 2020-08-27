Celebrity Homes Quiz: Can You Identify All The Celebrities Who Own THESE Lavish Homes?

Celebrities live in some of the most lavish homes and share several pictures which provide an inside view of their houses. Over the years, celebrities have marvelled fans with the interiors of their homes which have been designed quite elegantly. From huge lawns to scenic views, celebrity homes have always been luxurious and stunning to look at. Thus, here is a quiz you can take to find out if you can recognize which celebrity home is the picture taken from.

Celebrity homes quiz: Identify the palatial places owned by stars

This superstar has slowly transitioned into becoming a mainstream lead. Her fierce acting skills simply marvel the audiences. Her home seems to be elegant and quite blissful. Her sister designed this particular portion of her house for her.

Bhumi Pednekar

Ananya Panday

Taapsee Pannu

Richa Chadha

This place belongs to one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. The scenic views and the blissful atmosphere make up for an amazing home vibe. The wooden touches too add for a picturesque view.

Vicky Kaushal

Shahid Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan

Ranbir Kapoor

There are very few celebrities around the world who own an actual palace for themselves. This particular palace is an ancestral place for one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. This home has been passed on from generations to generation and a particular actor currently holds this place as his own.

Saif Ali Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan

Aamir Khan

Touted to be as one of the biggest highlights in Mumbai is this superstar's home. Several fans from all over the city and even states come to visit this place in Mumbai. This place has been home to one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood.

Rajesh Khanna

Amitabh Bachchan

Shatrughan Sinha

Dharmendra

Despite her limited appearance in films, the actor managed to create a lasting impact. She, along with her superstar husband and kids, spends her days living in this marvellous pace. The greenery and the open space simply add to their healthy lifestyle which both the husband and wife follow religiously.

Raveena Tandon

Soha Ali Khan

Twinkle Khanna

Rani Mukerjee

This house stands at one of the most prime locations in Mumbai. With a view directly overlooking the sea, this house serves as the perfect abode for the stylish superstar who owns it. The owner of this home also is a neighbour to another huge megastar.

Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Kumar

John Abraham

Vicky Kaushal

One of the biggest fashionistas from Bollywood owns this marvellous home. The huge spaces in front of it along with the beautiful and elegant design simply make for an amazing house. The superstar, along with her husband, lives here.

Anushka Sharma

Bipasha Basu

Sonam Kapoor

Richa Chadha

This particular superstar has been featured earlier on the list. However, this is where he and his wife live in Mumbai.

Soha Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bipasha Basu

The amazing view outside of the skyline mixed with the adorable view inside makes for a picture-perfect moment. The house of this celebrity is quite elegant and spacious making up for an amazing home. The superstar too has been away from films for a while her husband always manages to deliver an outstanding performance almost every time he is on screen.

Kareena Kapoor

Soha Ali Khan

Sonam Kapoor

Anushka Sharma

This is another stunning view taken from the house of a major celebrity. This celebrity always manages to keep the energy of his fans high up with his performances. This morning view from his window simply makes up for an amazing and picture-perfect moment.

Rajkummar Rao

Vicky Kaushal

Shahid Kapoor

Salman Khan

Answers:

Taapsee Pannu

Source: Tappsee Pannu Instagram stories

Shahid Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar

Hrithik Roshan

Sonam Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

Vicky Kaushal

