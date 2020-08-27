Last Updated:

Celebrity Homes Quiz: Can You Identify All The Celebrities Who Own THESE Lavish Homes?

Celebrity Homes quiz lets you get a glance at the lavish and posh houses of Bollywood celebs. Read further to find out the celebs who own the homes.

Celebrities live in some of the most lavish homes and share several pictures which provide an inside view of their houses. Over the years, celebrities have marvelled fans with the interiors of their homes which have been designed quite elegantly. From huge lawns to scenic views, celebrity homes have always been luxurious and stunning to look at. Thus, here is a quiz you can take to find out if you can recognize which celebrity home is the picture taken from.

Celebrity homes quiz: Identify the palatial places owned by stars 

This superstar has slowly transitioned into becoming a mainstream lead. Her fierce acting skills simply marvel the audiences. Her home seems to be elegant and quite blissful. Her sister designed this particular portion of her house for her.

  • Bhumi Pednekar 
  • Ananya Panday 
  • Taapsee Pannu 
  • Richa Chadha 

 

This place belongs to one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. The scenic views and the blissful atmosphere make up for an amazing home vibe. The wooden touches too add for a picturesque view.

  • Vicky Kaushal 
  • Shahid Kapoor 
  • Saif Ali Khan 
  • Ranbir Kapoor 

 

There are very few celebrities around the world who own an actual palace for themselves. This particular palace is an ancestral place for one of the biggest actors in Bollywood. This home has been passed on from generations to generation and a particular actor currently holds this place as his own.

  • Saif Ali Khan 
  • Shah Rukh Khan 
  • Salman Khan 
  • Aamir Khan

 

Touted to be as one of the biggest highlights in Mumbai is this superstar's home. Several fans from all over the city and even states come to visit this place in Mumbai. This place has been home to one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood.

  • Rajesh Khanna 
  • Amitabh Bachchan 
  • Shatrughan Sinha 
  • Dharmendra

 

Despite her limited appearance in films, the actor managed to create a lasting impact. She, along with her superstar husband and kids, spends her days living in this marvellous pace. The greenery and the open space simply add to their healthy lifestyle which both the husband and wife follow religiously.

  • Raveena Tandon 
  • Soha Ali Khan 
  • Twinkle Khanna 
  • Rani Mukerjee 

 

This house stands at one of the most prime locations in Mumbai. With a view directly overlooking the sea, this house serves as the perfect abode for the stylish superstar who owns it. The owner of this home also is a neighbour to another huge megastar.

  • Hrithik Roshan 
  • Akshay Kumar 
  • John Abraham 
  • Vicky Kaushal 

 

One of the biggest fashionistas from Bollywood owns this marvellous home. The huge spaces in front of it along with the beautiful and elegant design simply make for an amazing house. The superstar, along with her husband, lives here.

  • Anushka Sharma 
  • Bipasha Basu 
  • Sonam Kapoor 
  • Richa Chadha 

 

This particular superstar has been featured earlier on the list. However, this is where he and his wife live in Mumbai.

  • Soha Ali Khan 
  • Sara Ali Khan 
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan 
  • Bipasha Basu 

 

The amazing view outside of the skyline mixed with the adorable view inside makes for a picture-perfect moment. The house of this celebrity is quite elegant and spacious making up for an amazing home. The superstar too has been away from films for a while her husband always manages to deliver an outstanding performance almost every time he is on screen.

  • Kareena Kapoor 
  • Soha Ali Khan 
  • Sonam Kapoor 
  • Anushka Sharma 

 

This is another stunning view taken from the house of a major celebrity. This celebrity always manages to keep the energy of his fans high up with his performances. This morning view from his window simply makes up for an amazing and picture-perfect moment.

  • Rajkummar Rao
  • Vicky Kaushal 
  • Shahid Kapoor 
  • Salman Khan 

Answers:

  • Taapsee Pannu 
  • Source: Tappsee Pannu Instagram stories  
  • Shahid Kapoor 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

  • Saif Ali Khan 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wonders of India (@wondersofindia1) on

  • Amitabh Bachchan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gobinda Malakar (@gobinda9725) on

  • Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

  • Hrithik Roshan 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

  • Sonam Kapoor 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

  • Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

  • Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

  • Vicky Kaushal
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 

 

