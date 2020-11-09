Celebrity Manager Karishma Prakash Summoned Again As NCB Makes Another Arrest

Celebrity manager Karishma Prakash was summoned once again by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the Bollywood-linked drugs case. In the latest, she has been asked by the agency to appear on Tuesday. The development came amid summons issued to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, whose wife was also arrested by the NCB on the same day.

Actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned on Tuesday, 10th November for questioning: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) https://t.co/aXjmqSXCTd — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Celebrity manager Karishma Prakash under NCB lens

Celebrity manager Karishma Prakash had previously been summoned on two occasions, first on Wednesday and then on Thursday last week. This was after the NCB had termed her as ‘untraceable’ for failure to respond to multiple summons. The authorities had then given the notice to her mother and also to her employer KWAN talent management agency as 1.8 grams of hashish had been seized from her residence.

Karishma Prakash made the appearance only the NDPS court, hearing her anticipatory bail plea, granted her protection from arrest till November 7. In her next plea for anticipatory bail, the court has adjourned the hearing till November 10.

Karishma and Deepika Padukone had been interrogated jointly on September 26 on their chats from October 2017 where the latter was seen asking for ‘hash’ and ‘maal’. Many other members of the WhatsApp group ‘DP+Ka+KWAN’ like producer Madhu Mantena were summoned. As per latest information, summons have been issued to more employees of the talent management firm.

NCB lens on Bollywood celebs

Meanwhile, the arrest of Hera Pheri producer Feroz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed on Sunday was another major development. The producer too has been summoned for questioning.

"We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala''s wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI. An NCB had raided their residence and seized 10 10 grams of ganja. She had allegedly procured it from a person named Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested later.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, TV actress Preetika Chauhan, exectuive producer-director Kshitij Prasad were some of the others arrested, out of whic Rhea has been granted bail.

