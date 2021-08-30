Celebs Hail Sumit Antil's Win, Prabhas' 'Saaho' Clocks 2 Years; Bollywood Recap For Aug 30

Sumit Antil Wins Gold: 'Brothers' Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra Hail Paralympic Star

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is currently underway and Indian athletes have been making the country proud. Sumit Antil on Monday clinched the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Antil also set a new world record in Javelin Throw F-64 Final with a 68.08 throw in his second attempt. His first attempt was also a world record, with a 66.95m throw. Several Bollywood celebs lauded the athlete's win, Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra also took to their respective social media handles and congratulated Antil's win. Read here

The Indian para-athletes are showing no signs of slowing down in bagging one medal after another at the Tokyo Paralympics. After Shooter Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first woman to win a gold in the Paralympics for India, Javelin Thrower Sumit Antil broke multiple records, all set by himself, to win historic gold at the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event. Filling the hearts of millions of Indians with pride, the para-athlete was showered with congratulatory wishes from every corner of the country. Following the suit, Bollywood actors also took to their social media to congratulate the young athlete. Take a look.

On Monday, India's Paralympic athlete Sumit Antil set a new world record by clinching the gold medal in the Men's Javelin throw F64 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The F64 classification is for sportspersons with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position. With this, Sumit Antil has secured India its second gold after Avani Lekhara at the global sports event. Roars of cheers are heard from every corner of the nation for his historic win. Many Bollywood celebs such as Abhishek Bachchan and Sidharth Shukla, and others took to their social media handles to express their joy. Read here.

